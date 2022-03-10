2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $75,800

2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Central RIII school district. The home is located on a dead end street and has a circle drive perfect for off street parking. As you enter from the front door you are welcomed to the cozy large living/dining room. The spacious kitchen comes with range and refrigerator and provides plenty of counter space and cabinets for meal preparation. A main floor laundry is a plus for this great home. The home has a newer roof and steel siding. With a little TLC this home can be brought back to life, great for a rental or possible flip. Home is sold as is.