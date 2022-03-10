 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $75,800

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $75,800

2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Central RIII school district. The home is located on a dead end street and has a circle drive perfect for off street parking. As you enter from the front door you are welcomed to the cozy large living/dining room. The spacious kitchen comes with range and refrigerator and provides plenty of counter space and cabinets for meal preparation. A main floor laundry is a plus for this great home. The home has a newer roof and steel siding. With a little TLC this home can be brought back to life, great for a rental or possible flip. Home is sold as is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former city administrator dies

Former city administrator dies

The man who managed the city of Farmington through a pivotal period of growth died suddenly of natural causes on Monday morning. Roger Hoehn, …

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.

Local pastor recalls Ukraine

Local pastor recalls Ukraine

The news coming out of the Eastern European country of Ukraine in recent days has been both heartbreaking and alarming as Russian soldiers hav…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News