2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Central RIII school district. The home is located on a dead end street and has a circle drive perfect for off street parking. As you enter from the front door you are welcomed to the cozy large living/dining room. The spacious kitchen comes with range and refrigerator and provides plenty of counter space and cabinets for meal preparation. A main floor laundry is a plus for this great home. The home has a newer roof and steel siding. With a little TLC this home can be brought back to life, great for a rental or possible flip. Home is sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $75,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area woman faces felony child abuse charges this week after a teenager reported multiple instances of alleged abuse reportedly taking place…
Authorities are conducting an investigation after human remains were found in Washington County on Saturday.
The man who managed the city of Farmington through a pivotal period of growth died suddenly of natural causes on Monday morning. Roger Hoehn, …
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on March 1 fo…
Area officers were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a motorcyclist in St. Francois County on Friday that began in Iron Mountain Lake and en…
Corrections officers at the Potosi Correctional Center handled a situation that reportedly occurred at the facility on Saturday.
Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.
The Leadwood Board of Alderman’s monthly meeting often includes discussion of the city’s ongoing water and sewer woes, but Monday night’s disc…
The news coming out of the Eastern European country of Ukraine in recent days has been both heartbreaking and alarming as Russian soldiers hav…
Area firefighters battled a fire at a vacant house in Park Hills early Wednesday morning.