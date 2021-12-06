 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $84,900

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $84,900

NICE Home has been Well Loved & Ready for New Owners! Spacious Rooms, 2 Good Sized Bdrms & Full Bath. Living Room w/Wide Hallway to Kitchen & Big Dining Area. Laundry Area & Covered Porch Out Back! New Central Heat & Air. Detached 2 Car Garage with Electric, Heat & Half Bath! Garage Doors on Both Sides to Drive Thru to Alley Access. Nice Sized Shed for Storage. Wheelchair Assessible Ramp to Back Door. Central Schools!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News