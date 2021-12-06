2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $84,900

NICE Home has been Well Loved & Ready for New Owners! Spacious Rooms, 2 Good Sized Bdrms & Full Bath. Living Room w/Wide Hallway to Kitchen & Big Dining Area. Laundry Area & Covered Porch Out Back! New Central Heat & Air. Detached 2 Car Garage with Electric, Heat & Half Bath! Garage Doors on Both Sides to Drive Thru to Alley Access. Nice Sized Shed for Storage. Wheelchair Assessible Ramp to Back Door. Central Schools!