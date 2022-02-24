 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $89,900

Looking for a place to call HOME? Adorable 2-bedroom home in Park Hills, located close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 32. Offering spacious living room, cozy kitchen, and comfortably sized bedrooms. Total Electric. HVAC new in 2017. Vinyl plank flooring. Large, shaded back yard with utility shed included. Covered front porch. Landscaped beautifully with deck located off back entrance.

