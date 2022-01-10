 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $95,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $95,000

PRIDE DROPPED! Near downtown but on a quiet corner lot, this updated home offers in-town living at a very affordable price. Within walking distance of downtown and Central High School, the close proximity to Science Street and being on a corner lot makes it easy to come and go any time of day. But the sizable lot, cozy feel of the home and garage/workshop makes it more enjoyable to just stay at home. Living here you'll be located in the award-winning Central School District. And you'll be just a short distance from newly-opened coffee shops and bars, music venues and a new entertainment stage downtown. The backyard offers plenty of room to entertain or garden. Buy it for yourself and enjoy as a great starter home or downsizing option. Or, if you're so inclined, it would make a great investment property to generate an income stream from rent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SFC seal becomes global topic

SFC seal becomes global topic

St. Francois County is in the spotlight all over the globe after recent criticism on Reddit led to officials announcing this week that they wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News