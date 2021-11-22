Near downtown but on a quiet corner lot, this updated home offers in-town living at a very affordable price. Within walking distance of downtown and Central High School, the close proximity to Science Street and being on a corner lot makes it easy to come and go any time of day. But the sizable lot, cozy feel of the home and garage/workshop makes it more enjoyable to just stay at home. Living here you'll be located in the award-winning Central School District. And you'll be just a short distance from newly-opened coffee shops and bars, music venues and a new entertainment stage downtown. The backyard offers plenty of room to entertain or garden. Buy it for yourself and enjoy as a great starter home or downsizing option. Or, if you're so inclined, it would make a great investment property to generate an income stream from rent.
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $99,000
