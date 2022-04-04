2 Bedroom Home in Pilot Knob - $129,900

Adorable move in ready 2 bedroom home with one car attached garage. The large living room with beautiful hardwood floors is perfect for family or friends to gather. Both bedrooms have lovely hardwood floors and large closets. The kitchen has lots of counter tops and cabinets allowing for more than one cook in the kitchen. An additional large room currently being used as a breakfast room could be used for multiple purposes. The home has a covered, screened in back porch that you will want to sit down and smell the roses while you are there. A large fenced back yard is perfect for privacy, pets and a great entertainment area. This home is move in ready and won't last long! List of Seller's Many Upgrades Available! Call Today!!