 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $229,900

2 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $229,900

Get ready to move into your new FREE STANDING VILLA. This ranch, 2 BR, 2 FULL bath, 1456 sq ft, 2 car garage on a quiet street is top-notch. This custom villa features a roll-in tile shower with handles, quartz countertops, and so much more. You will love the view off the front covered porch over looking the spring fed pond. The rooms are spacious and filled with a lot of natural light. Enjoy relaxing on your private covered back patio on this quiet street. You don't want to miss this opportunity - this beautiful Villa will not last long. Call today to set up your private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News