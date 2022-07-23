2 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $242,500

Get ready to move into your new FREE STANDING VILLA. This ranch, 2 BR, 2 FULL bath, 1456 sq ft, 2 car garage on a quiet street is top-notch. This custom villa features a roll-in tile shower with handles, quartz countertops, and so much more. You will love the view off the front covered porch over looking the spring feed pond. The rooms are spacious and filled with a lot of natural light. Enjoy relaxing on your private covered back patio on this quiet street. You don't want to miss this opportunity - this beautiful Villa will not last long. Call today to set up your private showing.