2 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $400,000

West County athletes were gathered on the baseball field at school and on the softball field in Potosi when they received devastating news. As…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has updated its official report for the Saturday morning crash that took the life of West County High School…
A man was shot in Desloge Monday evening after allegedly pointing a rifle at police.
Students gathered Saturday night at West County High School to mourn that morning's loss of a classmate.
A Washington County man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly chasing down a vehicle and shooting at it because the driver had knocked…
A Bonne Terre woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Tuesday was a day of victories for all but one ballot proposal in St. Francois County.
The Farmington Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a fire at Convenience Barn on Ste. Genevieve Avenue Sunday night.
Two area drivers and a passenger were injured in two separate accidents Thursday morning in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.
An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Iron County on Wednesday.
