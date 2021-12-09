 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $90,000

You don't want to miss this charming home right in the middle of town. With a updated bathroom that will have you begging for some "Me" time, A large eat in kitchen, and an amazing yard to boot. This house wont last long dont miss your chance to be apart of this amazing community. The home is being sold as is but is offering a home warranty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parade lights up Bonne Terre

Parade lights up Bonne Terre

The smiles abounded although the weather was chilly for Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, winding through the st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News