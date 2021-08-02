Looking for a rustic home in the woods..... Just far enough from neighbors, yet close enough for convenience, this could be the one you're looking for!!! Only fifty minutes from downtown St L and under thirty minutes from Farmington. Could be your home away from home, for a weekend hunting getaway; or, with a fresh coat of paint, new flooring and a little LOVE, your forever home. On just under 12 acres with the majority being wooded and multiple out buildings for storage, this place has plenty of room to spread out!! Two beds, one bath and two HUGE living spaces, both equipped with wood burning fireplaces and a laundry/mud room, complete the main floor. The home also has a partially finished lower level with a walk-out, 1/2 bath (that could be a full with some updates) sleeping room, office space, rec space, plenty of room for storage and you guessed it, THIRD fireplace.
2 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington has been arrested in Missouri and charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy; two counts of …
- Updated
Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on We…
- Updated
A coroner's inquest was held on Friday at the Madison County Courthouse, where it took a jury just over two hours of deliberation to find that…
- Updated
Area law enforcement agencies were dispatched to a physical altercation Saturday night at the St. Francois County Raceway that reportedly left…
- Updated
UPDATE Aug. 1: The woman has been found.
- Updated
A Park Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patro…
- Updated
Two area motorists were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday in St. Francois County.
Some people seem to get everything in life handed to them on a silver platter. Stephanie Crabera isn’t one of those people.
- Updated
It was 18 years ago when the event first began. It’s now grown from a one-third-full theater event to the mega-monster sold-out performances a…
- Updated
He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…