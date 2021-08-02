2 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $180,000

Looking for a rustic home in the woods..... Just far enough from neighbors, yet close enough for convenience, this could be the one you're looking for!!! Only fifty minutes from downtown St L and under thirty minutes from Farmington. Could be your home away from home, for a weekend hunting getaway; or, with a fresh coat of paint, new flooring and a little LOVE, your forever home. On just under 12 acres with the majority being wooded and multiple out buildings for storage, this place has plenty of room to spread out!! Two beds, one bath and two HUGE living spaces, both equipped with wood burning fireplaces and a laundry/mud room, complete the main floor. The home also has a partially finished lower level with a walk-out, 1/2 bath (that could be a full with some updates) sleeping room, office space, rec space, plenty of room for storage and you guessed it, THIRD fireplace.