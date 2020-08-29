2020 High School Football Standings

2020 High School Football
MAFC White
Team;Conf.;Overall
Central;0-0;1-0
Potosi;0-0;1-0
Ste. Genevieve;0-0;0-1
Perryville;0-0;0-1
Fredericktown;0-0;0-1
MAFC Red
Team;Conf.;Overall
Festus;0-0;1-0
Windsor;0-0;1-0
Hillsboro;0-0;0-1
De Soto;0-0;0-1
North County;0-0;0-1
SEMO North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Jackson;0-0;1-0
Farmington;0-0;1-0
Poplar Bluff;0-0;1-0
Sikeston;0-0;1-0
Cape Central;0-0;0-0
I-55 Conference
Team;Conf.;Overall
Valle Catholic;0-0;1-0
St. Pius;0-0;1-0
Grandview;0-0;1-0
Jefferson;0-0;1-0
St. Vincent;0-0;0-0
Bayless;0-0;0-0
Herculaneum;0-0;0-1
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 28
Farmington 30, North County 14
Central 43, East Prairie 2
Potosi 12, Owensville 0
Valle Catholic 48, Skyline 0
Festus 41, Ste. Genevieve 13
Jefferson 41, Fredericktown 6
St. Clair 41, Perryville 0
Windsor 16, Herculaneum 12
Seckman 49, De Soto 21
Jackson 49, Ft. Zumwalt West 13
Poplar Bluff 42, Agape 0
Sikeston 17, Caruthersville 6
St. Pius 45, Charleston 26
Grandview 44, Winfield 12
Northwest 37, Hillsboro 27
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 4
Ste. Genevieve at Valle Catholic
Potosi at Farmington
Scott City at Central
North County at Howell North
Fredericktown at Hermann
Perryville at Windsor
Poplar Bluff at De Soto
Sullivan at Festus
Hillsboro at Jackson
Cape Central at St. Charles West
Sikeston at Dexter
Cuba at Jefferson
Duchesne at Herculaneum
St. Pius at Piggott (Ark.)
Bayless at Grandview
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!