2020 High School Football Standings
agate

2020 High School Football Standings

2020 High School Football

MAFC White

Team;Conf.;Overall

Central;0-0;1-0

Potosi;0-0;1-0

Ste. Genevieve;0-0;0-1

Perryville;0-0;0-1

Fredericktown;0-0;0-1

MAFC Red

Team;Conf.;Overall

Festus;0-0;1-0

Windsor;0-0;1-0

Hillsboro;0-0;0-1

De Soto;0-0;0-1

North County;0-0;0-1

SEMO North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Jackson;0-0;1-0

Farmington;0-0;1-0

Poplar Bluff;0-0;1-0

Sikeston;0-0;1-0

Cape Central;0-0;0-0

I-55 Conference

Team;Conf.;Overall

Valle Catholic;0-0;1-0

St. Pius;0-0;1-0

Grandview;0-0;1-0

Jefferson;0-0;1-0

St. Vincent;0-0;0-0

Bayless;0-0;0-0

Herculaneum;0-0;0-1

Week 1

Friday, Aug. 28

Farmington 30, North County 14

Central 43, East Prairie 2

Potosi 12, Owensville 0

Valle Catholic 48, Skyline 0

Festus 41, Ste. Genevieve 13

Jefferson 41, Fredericktown 6

St. Clair 41, Perryville 0

Windsor 16, Herculaneum 12

Seckman 49, De Soto 21

Jackson 49, Ft. Zumwalt West 13

Poplar Bluff 42, Agape 0

Sikeston 17, Caruthersville 6

St. Pius 45, Charleston 26

Grandview 44, Winfield 12

Northwest 37, Hillsboro 27

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 4

Ste. Genevieve at Valle Catholic

Potosi at Farmington

Scott City at Central

North County at Howell North

Fredericktown at Hermann

Perryville at Windsor

Poplar Bluff at De Soto

Sullivan at Festus

Hillsboro at Jackson

Cape Central at St. Charles West

Sikeston at Dexter

Cuba at Jefferson

Duchesne at Herculaneum

St. Pius at Piggott (Ark.)

Bayless at Grandview

