2021 Azalea Festival 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk
2021 Azalea Festival 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk

The Azalea Festival 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk is Saturday. The route will be quite different than in past years.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m., at Liberty Hall (East Main Street and South Mine La Motte). The race starts at 8 a.m.

The fee is $10. Registrants will receive a t-shirt (first 80 registrants, size upon availability). The male and female age groups are: Under 8; 8-11; 12-14; 15-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; and 60-plus.

Prizes include $100 cash for first place overall male and female 5K winner; $25 cash for first place overall male and female 1-mile walk winner; trophy and medals awarded in each age bracket for top three places.

The Azalea Festival Board would like to recognize the Azalea Fun Run sponsors New Era Bank, First State Community Bank, Black River Electric, and Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid and Bollinger, LLC.

For more in formation about the fun run, contact Debby Boone at 573-783-8975, Brandon Hale at 573-701-5844, Marissa Hale at 573-783-9951, or Rebecca Blackman at 573-561-4533.

