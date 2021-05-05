 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Azalea Festival Arts & Crafts Exhibitors
0 comments

2021 Azalea Festival Arts & Crafts Exhibitors

Nu Zeta --Baby Contest

Maria Barnes--Machine Embroidery

Judy Bell--Girls’ Clothing

Ashley Berghaus--Church Booth

James and Ruth Bippen--Homemade Salsa, Handmade Dresses

Sylina Blaney--Candles and Accessories, Key Chains

Ambers Lynn’s Boutique--Handmade Key Chains, Shirts and Blankets

Michala Boyd--Mason Jar Craft, Wreaths, Baby Quilts

Bucky Branham--Wood Craft

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance--Insurance Info

Crowe’s Candles, LLC--Candles

Donald Cartee-Wood Carver

Jodi Carver--Book Art

Missouri Cobalt--Info

Rachel Cooper-- Woodworking Signs & Gifts

Bill Davis--Woodworking

Tawne Davis--Windows, Books

Andrew Davis--Chuck Wagon Cooking

Tammy Duncan--Homemade Faux Earrings, Key Chains

Miracle Ear--Hearing Aids

Amber Edgy--Home Décor

Schefroth Farms--Honey

Shela Graham--Custom Embroidery

Elizabeth Grill--Color Street

Emily Hall--Pet Items

Dan Hall--Misc. Crafts

Bob Hamby--Air Brush

Bob & Judy Hoefe--Salsa and More

Terry Keller--Wood Craft

Katey Kemp--Baked Goods

Lydia Kern--Scentsy

Sherry & Lorrie Killon--Woven Rugs on a Loom

Missy Marschel--Candles

Denise Martin--Quilted Items

Jessica McMahan--Nature Deco

Norma Miller--Baked Goods, Jams, Jellies

Leaf Filer of Missouri--Info

Nikki Montgomery--Tumblers, Freshies, Shirts

Rachel Nash--T-Shirts, Hats, Wax Melts

Paula Naused--Young Living Oils

Robert & Kathryn Neu--Mason Jar Craft

Gary Nienkamp--Homemade Dog Treats

John Pingel--Rustic Oak Pictures

Dixie Lee Quilters--Relay for Life Quilt

New Life Recovery--Info

Gabriel Rees--Info on Business

Casey Rehkop--Baked Goods

Madison County Republican Club--Info

Debbie & Jr. Ressing--Wood Craft

CC Restoration--Recycled Wood, Fabric Craft

Becky Riney--Home Deco, Wreaths

Amanda Riviello--Tupperware

Gerri Roulens--Baked Goods, Candy, Rugs

Laura Ruby--Misc. Craft

Amy Sanders--Pink Zebra

Irene & Debbie Settle--Crosses, Wreaths, Misc. Crafts

John Sherrill--Wood Furnace

Tim Smith--Info on Library

Joy Starkey--Homemade Soap, Body Washes

Sharon Stimmell--Jams, Jellies

Mary Summers--Handmade Kitchen Items

Dean & Paula Teltelhy--Paintings, Resin Castings, Puzzles

Linda Thompson--Blacksmith

Jessica Tripp--Wood Burning, Vinyl

Kathy Tripp--Misc. Crafts

SEMO Family Violence Council--Info

Gary Voelker--Purses, Wallets, Sheets, Pillows

Amanda Wagner--Travel Boutique

Jessica Weise--Tumblers, T-Shirts

Linda White--Framed Hymns

Tracey Winkelman--Vintage Goods

Linda Wojtczuk--Wreaths

Heather Womack--Juice Plus

Lauren Wright-- Crochet, Body Scrubs

Shelia Yount--Dry Nail Polish in a strip

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate dies at FCC
Crime and Courts

Inmate dies at FCC

  • Updated

According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release issued by Communications Director Karen Pojmann, an inmate has died at Farmingt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News