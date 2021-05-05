 Skip to main content
2021 Azalea Parade Route
2021 Azalea Parade Route

The 2021 Azalea Festival and Parade theme is "Game Night."

The parade lines up on Marshall Street and begins at the intersection with West Marvin.

The route then heads east on West Marvin to South Main Street. It goes north on South Main to the courtsquare. After going three quarters of the way around the courthouse, the parade will continue west on West Main Street. It stays on West Main until making a left on South Wood. The route continues on South Wood, making a right turn on West College at Stockhoff Nursing Home. 

The parade continues west on West College, finishing at the National Guard Armory.

For more in formation about the parade, contact Debby Boone at 573-783-8975, Brandon Hale at 573-701-5844, Marissa Hale at 573-783-9951, or Rebecca Blackman at 573-561-4533.

