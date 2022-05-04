 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Azalea Festival Arts & Crafts Exhibitors

Art & Cindy Aber--Wood craft

Maria Barnes--Machine Embroidery

Cindy Bayles--Tumblers & misc items

Ron Beck--Airbrush face painting, sand art,

Amber Satteman--Key Chains, shirts

James & Ruth Bippen--Salsa, Hand stamped dresses

Sylina & Tracey--Handmade crafts

Buck Creek Boutique--Fresh Dried Treats

Bucky Branham--Wood Craft outside furniture

Helen Caldwell--Tumblers, key chains, & more

Donald Cartee--Wood Carver

Bryan & Karla Childs--Door hangers and rounds

Susan Clough--Embroidery kids clothes, kids play mask

Missouri Cobalt LLC--INFO

Monica Coffey--Tp's Shirts, Wood toys

Castor River Valley Crafts--Misc Craft

Mia Maomi Culbertson--Handmade earrings and other jewelry

Tawne Davis--Old Farm windows, car decals, new merchandise

Melisa Deakins--Goat Milk Soap

Byann Garica--Feathers and hair acc.,-- Handmade Jewelry

Tammy Duncan--Handmade car coasters, can koolies

Saraah Beth Fish--Tumblers, signs, Corn Hole games

Renee Engel--Plants & Rocks

Tina Club--Seasonal bows, wreathes wood signs, beaded jewelry

Oh Fudge!--Fudge of several different kinds

Debbie & Irene Settle--Dec Mesh Crosses, pillows, pillow cases

Elizabeth Grill--Color Street

Ashley Gall--Tumblers, misc craft

Crowe's Candles LLC--Candles

Danny Hall--No tie blankets, metal art misc

Bob & Judy Hoeft--Salsa, hand-stamped dresses

Jessica Huffman--Misc arts and craft

Very Very Good Jerky--Jerky

Guy Johnson--Trade Items, blankets

Phyliss Kaetenbach--Hats, novelty items, light up toys

Terry Kellen--wood craft

Jeremy & Tina Layton--rice on jewelry

Amilia Lichtenegger--Goat milk soap

Denise Martin--Baby Quilts

Jessica McMahan--Health & wellness nature deco

Jenni-Claire McMikle--online boutique

Norma Miller--Baked goods, jams and jellies

University of Missouri Ext.--info

Nicki Montgomery--Tumblers, Freschie, shirts

Karen Moore--T-Shirts, jewelry, tumblers,

Nu Zeta--Baby Contest

Hollie Phillips--Wreathes

Ralph Hughes--Local Author

John Pingel--Wood Art

CC Restoration--Wood Signs, pillows, recycled items

Roth Candles--Candles

Madison County Republican Club--info

Rolin ---- Baked goods, rugs, jelly

Laura Ruby--Crochet, plastic canvas

Terry Shoemaker--wreathes and misc craft

Pearl Sitze & Gary Grahman--Christian Wear

Lonnie Smallen--Honey products

Joy Starkey--Homemade soap, fabric craft

Kelli Stevens--Tumblers and pens

Alten & Candie Treece--Tarot readings, books

Kathy Tripp--wood signs, quilts

Gary Voelker--Handbags, Sheets

Rebecca Walker--Sunglasses

J & J Kustoms Kreations--wood craft, crochet

Adam & Melissa--Specialty made seasonings, Spice, Rubs

Linda Wojtczuk--Wreathes

