2022 Azalea Festival Arts & Crafts Exhibitors

Art & Cindy Aber--Wood craft
Maria Barnes--Machine Embroidery
Cindy Bayles--Tumblers & misc items
Ron Beck--Airbrush face painting, sand art,
Amber Satteman--Key Chains, shirts
James & Ruth Bippen--Salsa, Hand stamped dresses
Sylina & Tracey--Handmade crafts
Buck Creek Boutique--Fresh Dried Treats
Bucky Branham--Wood Craft outside furniture
Helen Caldwell--Tumblers, key chains, & more
Donald Cartee--Wood Carver
Bryan & Karla Childs--Door hangers and rounds
Susan Clough--Embroidery kids clothes, kids play mask
Missouri Cobalt LLC--INFO
Monica Coffey--Tp's Shirts, Wood toys
Castor River Valley Crafts--Misc Craft
Mia Maomi Culbertson--Handmade earrings and other jewelry
Tawne Davis--Old Farm windows, car decals, new merchandise
Melisa Deakins--Goat Milk Soap
Byann Garica--Feathers and hair acc.,-- Handmade Jewelry
Tammy Duncan--Handmade car coasters, can koolies
Saraah Beth Fish--Tumblers, signs, Corn Hole games
Renee Engel--Plants & Rocks
Tina Club--Seasonal bows, wreathes wood signs, beaded jewelry
Oh Fudge!--Fudge of several different kinds
Debbie & Irene Settle--Dec Mesh Crosses, pillows, pillow cases
Elizabeth Grill--Color Street
Ashley Gall--Tumblers, misc craft
Crowe's Candles LLC--Candles
Danny Hall--No tie blankets, metal art misc
Bob & Judy Hoeft--Salsa, hand-stamped dresses
Jessica Huffman--Misc arts and craft
Very Very Good Jerky--Jerky
Guy Johnson--Trade Items, blankets
Phyliss Kaetenbach--Hats, novelty items, light up toys
Terry Kellen--wood craft
Jeremy & Tina Layton--rice on jewelry
Amilia Lichtenegger--Goat milk soap
Denise Martin--Baby Quilts
Jessica McMahan--Health & wellness nature deco
Jenni-Claire McMikle--online boutique
Norma Miller--Baked goods, jams and jellies
University of Missouri Ext.--info
Nicki Montgomery--Tumblers, Freschie, shirts
Karen Moore--T-Shirts, jewelry, tumblers,
Nu Zeta--Baby Contest
Hollie Phillips--Wreathes
Ralph Hughes--Local Author
John Pingel--Wood Art
CC Restoration--Wood Signs, pillows, recycled items
Roth Candles--Candles
Madison County Republican Club--info
Rolin ---- Baked goods, rugs, jelly
Laura Ruby--Crochet, plastic canvas
Terry Shoemaker--wreathes and misc craft
Pearl Sitze & Gary Grahman--Christian Wear
Lonnie Smallen--Honey products
Joy Starkey--Homemade soap, fabric craft
Kelli Stevens--Tumblers and pens
Alten & Candie Treece--Tarot readings, books
Kathy Tripp--wood signs, quilts
Gary Voelker--Handbags, Sheets
Rebecca Walker--Sunglasses
J & J Kustoms Kreations--wood craft, crochet
Adam & Melissa--Specialty made seasonings, Spice, Rubs
Linda Wojtczuk--Wreathes