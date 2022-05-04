 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Azalea Parade

The 2022 Azalea Festival and Parade theme is "Rockin' in the 60s."

The parade lines up on Marshall Street and begins at the intersection with West Marvin.

The route then heads east on West Marvin to South Main Street. It goes north on South Main to the courtsquare. After going three quarters of the way around the courthouse, the parade will continue west on West Main Street. It stays on West Main until making a left on South Wood. The route continues on South Wood, making a right turn on West College at Stockhoff Nursing Home. 

The parade continues west on West College, finishing at the National Guard Armory.

For more in formation about the parade, contact at Brandon Hale at 573-701-5844.

