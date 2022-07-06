 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Fireworks and Fun Celebration

Crowds gathered at Rotary Park, Sunday, before the fireworks display to enjoy some family fun including a bounce house, face painting, and more. 
Kids enjoyed festive face painting during the Optimist Club's Fireworks and Fun Celebration, July 3 at Rotary Park.
Community members enjoyed playing corn hole during the Independence Day celebration, July 3.
A friendly game of volleyball is played during the Fireworks and Fun Celebration, Sunday evening.
The Optimist Club's Fireworks and Fun Celebration ended with a spectacular fireworks display, July 3, at Rotary Park. 
