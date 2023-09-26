Fredericktown 4-H Club To Hold Open House Event, Seeking New Club Leader

Provided by Brad Coleman, Ed.S, County Engagement Specialist in 4-H Youth Development

Hey, youth of Madison County! Are you interested in joining 4-H? All youth ages 5-18 in Madison County are eligible to join. Maybe you want to learn more about 4-H.

4-H is more than a club! 4-H is young people preparing to be leaders of today and tomorrow by working with adult volunteers in project areas of their choice. We want you to be a part of our Fredericktown 4-H Club or help us to establish any new 4-H clubs throughout Madison County.

We will hold an Open House/Informational Meeting at the Fredericktown Nutrition Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10 beginning at 6:00 p.m. This is your opportunity to learn about and possibly join our current Fredericktown Farmer’s 4-H Club or help us to create any new clubs throughout the county.

We need parent/community volunteers! Do you have a skill and are willing to work with youth in our community who want to learn from you? Do you want to provide adult mentorship to the youth of our community? Please, get involved and become a 4-H Volunteer. We need parents and community members who can lead project areas and want to work with youth. We are in high need of a new club leader for our current Fredericktown Farmer’s 4-H Club. Please come out to our Open House event for your chance to help the youth of our county learn and become involved in a skill or project that you organize.

Our 4-H programs are developing important life skills like leadership, responsibility, self-esteem, communication, critical thinking and good citizenship for our youth. More importantly, we are having fun working together on numerous projects like arts and crafts, outdoor adventures, dog obedience, cake decorating, beef, rabbits, goats, horsemanship, sewing, archery, shotgun and other shooting sports programs.

We currently have over 50 youth and volunteers in our Madison County 4-H clubs. We hope to offer a wide range of projects and activities based upon the needs of our youth.

Our current members would love to learn more about and be able to work on projects like robotics, coding, forestry, geology, woodworking and gardening. We need volunteers to lead these areas. If you are a youth interested in any of our current project areas, we want you in 4-H. If you are a parent or community member interested in teaching and mentoring our youth in an area of your expertise, we want you as a volunteer.

If you would be interested in learning more about our 4-H program and clubs or volunteering to be a project leader, please come out to our Open House/Informational Meeting at the on Fredericktown Nutrition Center on Tuesday, October 12 at 6:00 p.m. We will have demonstrations and projects for you to see what we do in 4-H.

Remember, 4-H introduces youth to projects from culinary to photography, gardening to shooting sports, and robotics to coding. What are you waiting for?

To learn more about our projects and 4-H, please go to our website at http://4h.missouri.edu/ or come to our Open House event.

You can contact Sandy Tripp, Youth Program Associate by email at srtripp@missouri.edu or phone at 573-783-3303 or contact Brad Coleman, 4-H Youth Specialist, by email at colemanlb@missouri.edu or phone at 573-747-9253.

We appreciate the continued support of our community and hope that you will become part of the rich tradition of 4-H. 4-H is a non-profit youth organization sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension and the United States Department of Agriculture.