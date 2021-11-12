Picturesque property! Gorgeous all brick 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 4000 square feet of living space. This home sits on 43.48 acres with pond & fabulous inground pool.The property is also home to a Historical cabin built in 1875! Entering the home the large entry way with columns & archways welcomes you into the spacious great room with beautiful marble fireplace for cool winter evenings.The spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets plus a view while preparing meals. An extremely large formal dining room is great for family gatherings or entertaining.The master bedroom & oversized master bath with double sinks, jetted tub, large tiled walk in shower, water closet & a dream closet makes you feel like a guest in your own home. This home was built with made in the USA products including flooring, windows, 2x6 exterior walls, 8" basement walls & more. The property has a screened house tucked in the woods to give you a private get away. Looking for unique property?
3 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - $750,000
