3 Bedroom Home in Belleview - $199,900

BEAUTY of Belleview Valley: LOVELY 16.37 ACRE farm-ette, just minutes from town! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, (with office or 4th bedroom) TOTAL ELECTRIC, open floor plan, ranch-style home, well built, well maintained! Large covered concrete front porch & sliding glass doors onto huge SUN DECK to admire the VIEWS from every direction. Mudroom, breakfast area, formal dining, built-ins, appliances & dishwasher. Includes 30 x 40, 3 car+ GARAGE with concrete floor, 100 amp electric with 50 amp breaker for welder, wood stove, lots of lighting PLUS enormous 20 x 40 lean-to/equipment storage with electric. wet weather CREEK, add'l outbuilding, fenced. Beautiful, level pasture for horses & enough woods for the hunter, nice area for garden or orchard, easy PAVED HIGHWAY access, scenic area. Let's see what the best of country living can do for you!

