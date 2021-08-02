 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $119,900

HISTORICAL BRICK HOME IN BISMARK: Located on the main drag in Bismark, this 2 story historical brick home dates back to at least 1850. It has been updated with central H&A, new vinyl windows, a cozy vent-less gas fireplace in the living room, big eat-in kitchen with nice large rooms throughout. There's a covered front and back porch with a new wooden deck between the house and 2 car detached garage. All this sits on a 71'x100' lot in downtown Bismark.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News