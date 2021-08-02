3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $119,900

HISTORICAL BRICK HOME IN BISMARK: Located on the main drag in Bismark, this 2 story historical brick home dates back to at least 1850. It has been updated with central H&A, new vinyl windows, a cozy vent-less gas fireplace in the living room, big eat-in kitchen with nice large rooms throughout. There's a covered front and back porch with a new wooden deck between the house and 2 car detached garage. All this sits on a 71'x100' lot in downtown Bismark.