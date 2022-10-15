3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $145,000

Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on corner lot with a detached garage. The large living room that flows into the dining/kitchen area makes time spent with family and friends perfect. The lovely kitchen has pretty cabinets, counter tops and comes with all stainless appliances. Enjoy dining at the breakfast bar complete with bar stools or use the built in nook to put your table for more dining space. A large master bedroom with adjoining bath awaits you at the end of your the day. The home has a large family room complete with a mini split for heat and air, this room could have multiple purposes. Main floor laundry also comes with washer and dryer. You will enjoy the back yard complete with privacy fencing and a firepit. This is the perfect starter home or need to downsize this one is for you! Call today!