Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on corner lot with a detached garage. The large living room that flows into the dining/kitchen area makes time spent with family and friends perfect. The lovely kitchen has pretty cabinets, counter tops and comes with all stainless appliances. Enjoy dining at the breakfast bar complete with bar stools or use the built in nook to put your table for more dining space. A large master bedroom with adjoining bath awaits you at the end of your the day. The home has a large family room complete with a mini split for heat and air, this room could have multiple purposes. Main floor laundry also comes with washer and dryer. You will enjoy the back yard complete with privacy fencing and a firepit. This is the perfect starter home or need to downsize this one is for you! Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An investigation is underway in Park Hills after the body of an area man was found in the back of a truck on Monday. Police said one suspect h…
Officials have released the identity of a deceased man whose body was found in the back of a truck in Park Hills on Monday.
An area man was charged with rape this week following allegations that he forced sexual contact and intercourse on a woman at her home before …
A city official for Park Hills and Desloge has been charged following an investigation into a hidden camera allegedly placed in a bathroom in his residence to record a person staying at his home.
Fredericktown HS soccer coach sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud
An area man has been sentenced this month to serve more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three felony fraud-related c…
A 23-year-old inmate died at ERDCC in Bonne Terre at 10:37 a.m. Oct. 10.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three area accidents, including one involving a fire truck.
Two accidents led to four injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry on Thursday sentenced a registered sex offender who tried to obtain nude photos of a 6-year-old girl to…
This month marks a tragic anniversary as 43 years have passed since the murder of 18-year-old Bobby Gene Moore Jr. of Valles Mines. Decades la…