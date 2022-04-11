3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $179,900

Updated, very nice, 3 bdrm/1 bath house with 2 car garage, all stainless-steel appliances, new HVAC system, metal roof, lnew flooring, large kitchen/dining combo and large living room. Open design concept. There is a 1 bdrm/1 bath unfinished apartment attached. Multi-family house. Materials to finish apartment including new furnace, new flooring, cabinets, etc. go with the sale. Apartment great for MIL quarters or rental once completed. Screened in back porch, partial fenced in yard, house and attached apartment sq footage combined is 2410. House is currently rented. Three apartments in separate building that are currently non livable but can be remodeled or used for storage, shops or other income producing activities. Sq footage is 2554. Property has endless possibilities!!! All apartments sold “as is”. Investment Opportunity!