3 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $89,900

An excellent investment opportunity for someone who wants to start their own business! Perfect location!!! This commercial property is located in the heart of Bismarck with frontage on Hwy 32. Low maintenance exterior. Over 2,000 sq ft one level building sits on an approximate 0.48 acre lot. Building has 12x22 walk in cooler and sales counter. Also included in the sale is a manufactured home with electric for an additional manufactured home on 2.27 acres. Endless possibilities. Must see! Schedule a showing today! Duplicate listing of #20058358.