3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $169,900

This ranch style home has plenty of space for fun and privacy. It is located on 3 acres that backs up to woods. Keep your tools organized and handy in the tool shed. The ideal floorplan with a vaulted living room, adjacent to the spacious kitchen, leads to the back deck and above ground pool. The master bedroom is the perfect place to dream and comes complete with a full bathroom. An additional two bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, and foyer completes the space. The commercial building next door is perfect for a entrepreneur and can be purchase for an additional price. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity, schedule a showing today!