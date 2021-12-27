3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $180,000

A lot to offer! Five acres hosts 30x40 detached garage with concrete floor, electric, insulated, extra storage. 15x20 patio off family room. 8x8 front concrete patio. 10x10 garden shed/utility bldg. Fruit trees! Home sits on lakefront of approx 16 acre lake with access to additional approx 60 acres lake (per seller). All this plus 3 bed/2 bath home on concrete slab, continuous foundation, with tie downs. Horses allowed. It's all ready for you!