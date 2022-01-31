Looking for a home in the country? You will want to come and check this one out. This brick and vinyl sided ranch style home nestled onto 3.5 acres is located just off of Hwy 21 south of Washington State Park. Boasting a two-car attached garage and a walkout basement with a circle drive for plenty of parking and easy access. There are three bedrooms and two full baths on the main level with a half bath that could easily turn into a full bath located in the partially finished basement. Stainless steel appliances and ample cabinets in the kitchen that included a pantry. There is a main floor laundry, mud room between the garage and the kitchen. The dining area has a bay window as does the master bedroom. The master bath has a walk-in shower. The flooring throughout the home is predominately wood laminate with ceramic tile in the entrance foyer and master bath. The basement walks out to the tree shaded back yard. There are plenty of options with this property. Make your appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $229,900
