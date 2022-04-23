3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $565,000

If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL property with a STUNNING newer home already built, this one is for you!! 21+/- acres of serenity, tranquility, and privacy!! Three-year-old atrium ranch with over 2000 sqft sits in the perfect spot and offers gorgeous views of the property. This home features granite and quartz counter tops, LVP flooring throughout, a Gas Fireplace with temperature control, a 6-stage reverse osmosis system for the entire house, Security system with cameras, main floor laundry, a dog washing station, and an oversize 3 car garage. The walkout basement is partially finished with a workshop, full bath, a storm shelter, and a walk-in gun safe. Outside features a two-story covered deck, covered front porch, and freshly planted grass seed. There is 6-inch Honeycomb Steel installed under the circle drive, side, and back gravel. Also, on the property, a 15 ft high, 100-yard shooting range!! Come check this amazing property out before it's too late!!