 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $565,000

3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $565,000

If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL property with a STUNNING newer home already built, this one is for you!! 21+/- acres of serenity, tranquility, and privacy!! Three-year-old atrium ranch with over 2000 sqft sits in the perfect spot and offers gorgeous views of the property. This home features granite and quartz counter tops, LVP flooring throughout, a Gas Fireplace with temperature control, a 6-stage reverse osmosis system for the entire house, Security system with cameras, main floor laundry, a dog washing station, and an oversize 3 car garage. The walkout basement is partially finished with a workshop, full bath, a storm shelter, and a walk-in gun safe. Outside features a two-story covered deck, covered front porch, and freshly planted grass seed. There is 6-inch Honeycomb Steel installed under the circle drive, side, and back gravel. Also, on the property, a 15 ft high, 100-yard shooting range!! Come check this amazing property out before it's too late!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North County awards UniTec bids

North County awards UniTec bids

The crowd was slim at the North County School Board meeting April 13 while board members chose a builder for UniTec Career Center’s planned an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News