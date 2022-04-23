If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL property with a STUNNING newer home already built, this one is for you!! 21+/- acres of serenity, tranquility, and privacy!! Three-year-old atrium ranch with over 2000 sqft sits in the perfect spot and offers gorgeous views of the property. This home features granite and quartz counter tops, LVP flooring throughout, a Gas Fireplace with temperature control, a 6-stage reverse osmosis system for the entire house, Security system with cameras, main floor laundry, a dog washing station, and an oversize 3 car garage. The walkout basement is partially finished with a workshop, full bath, a storm shelter, and a walk-in gun safe. Outside features a two-story covered deck, covered front porch, and freshly planted grass seed. There is 6-inch Honeycomb Steel installed under the circle drive, side, and back gravel. Also, on the property, a 15 ft high, 100-yard shooting range!! Come check this amazing property out before it's too late!!
3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman faces multiple felony charges this week after allegedly forcing her way into a home and firing a gun into the ceiling. The woman is al…
An area man is facing a charge of attempted murder in Iowa after an alleged shooting incident happened earlier this month.
An area man faces charges of child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly providing meth to and touching the child…
A man faces felony charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit riding a stolen motorcycle in Terre Du Lac and Bonne Terre last week.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two accidents involving area residents over the weekend.
A Bonne Terre man faces felony charges in southeast Missouri after allegedly planning to rob a bank in Dexter and stealing cash from one of th…
A St. Francois County jury found an area man guilty of child molestation at the conclusion of a trial held this week.
Some residents are mobilizing against Nexgen Silica’s proposal, which they fear would tarnish the area by scattering wildlife, damaging water systems, and sending toxic dust into the air.
The crowd was slim at the North County School Board meeting April 13 while board members chose a builder for UniTec Career Center’s planned an…
During the Farmington City Council meeting Thursday evening, Police Chief Rick Baker presented his annual police report, listing the crime sta…