3 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $94,900

Let's seal this real teal steal of a deal! 5 ACRES in Elaine Ann Estates with shared rights to a 25+ acre lake! Teal me more, teal me more! Welcome to your very own private 5 acres with a double-wide manufactured home. Priced so you can give a fresh coat of paint, or if you love teal, this is an even better deal! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, brand new carpet. Over 2,200 SF of space for you to enjoy and make yours. Call your favorite real estate agent to get a copy of the HOA (low road maintenance fee of $150 a year) and set up a showing to see this for yourself!

