3 Bedroom Home in Bloomsdale - $120,000

For your consideration, a large manufactured home on a partial walkout basement, that is also a tuck under garage. Inside you will find an open floorplan and lot of room! This home has 2 living areas, an office, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Bring your ideas for fresh paint and possible flooring! This is in a great location just off a paved road. Over 2,200 SF of finished space on 1.3 acres - don't wait!

