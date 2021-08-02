3 Bedroom Home in Bloomsdale - $249,900

Drone photos of property coming soon. Showings will begin Tuesday 07-27-2021. Welcome to a place where you'll feel worlds away from the everyday grind, but still close to town and only approximately 5 miles from highway 55. Surrounded by plenty of space and fresh country air this 3 bed, 2 bath modern earth home sits on 26+ acres. This beautiful home sits off the road with a nice, long, level private driveway and sits on acre upon acre of carefree countryside that has an abundance of wildlife roaming around. The inside is just as beautiful and when you walk in you will notice the amazing cathedral ceilings, large living room with a cozy fireplace that provides warmth in the wintertime. The spacious kitchen has updated appliances and a large separate dining area. All three bedrooms have plenty of space and this home even has a separate large laundry/mud room. Daydreaming comes naturally in this place you could call home, with so many options to do whatever you want.