OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY! 2 homes, 6.5+/- private acres, 3 outbuildings- large pond on property This property is investors dream! 2 homes to rent- or live in one and rent the other! Both homes have separate addresses, separate utilities and separate spaces! The manufactured home is 2018 Sunshine home with over 2200 sq ft in 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large kitchen with big dining room space- large walk thru pantry area and separate utility/laundry room- has 2 car carport, partial covered front deck- and LARGE garage measures approx 25'x48" wowza- so much here AND another home! Home #2 "The Rock House" is a 2 bed 1 bath home that needs some TLC and some fresh paint and Viola! move in ready-- rental ready!! This home has an older garage, partial fenced back yard and another outbuilding that could be a chicken coop- or whatever your needs are! Hurry this one won't last! Must provide proof of funds or conventional loan approval to see the homes. SOLD AS IS No repairs or replacements