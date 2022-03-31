Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home with over 1200 square feet of living space! Home features spacious eat-in kitchen, neutral colors, covered front porch, and large level lot! This home is waiting for your finishing touches!! HUD acquired property. Open to all purchasers without preference after bid deadline. HUD homes are Sold As Is. All utilities are turned OFF. Please use discretion when showing and bring a flashlight.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomsdale - $47,200
