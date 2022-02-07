 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $1,224,900

This custom home features 3 bed 2.5 bath on 13 acres. As you enter the home you are welcomed by a spectacular foyer and staircase. Upon entry is a lavish living room which leads into the custom kitchen with luxurious vinyl flooring and features 2 pantries. Large Main floor master suite with double vanity sink, steam shower, claw foot soaker tub, and cedar lined his/hers walk-in closets. Main floor laundry with lots of storage space. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with large walk-in closets, large sitting room, and bonus room behind the second bedroom. Downstairs is large recreational room with partial kitchen in which could easily be converted to an in-law suite. House comes with a whole house generator. Outside is a 12x12 greenhouse, 21' saltwater above ground pool, and outdoor shooting range for the gun lover. There are 2 large outbuildings of 6800sqft with nice office space with fiber optics, kitchen/breakroom, half bath. Both outbuildings have radiant heat flooring.

