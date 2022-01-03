 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $129,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $129,900

Must See!!! Wonderfully updated, Charming and cozy, perfectly secluded Home in Gated Lake community!!! Fishing, swimming and boating! Two lots. 140 x 180. 157' deep. There are 3 bedrooms with walk in closets in each bedroom. Enclosed front porch. Stainless kitchen. Bosch dishwasher, self-cleaning ceramic stove, stainless refrigerator with ice maker. Large laundry room. Enclosed front porch that is 20'x 8' - 44'x 10' covered deck overlooking woods. Vaulted ceiling and has been all remodeled. 40' x 14' covered pavilion. 20' x 12' aluminum shed. Carport with blacktop parking - The home is all electric and has a water softener. Well Water. New hot water tank. Brand NEW ROOF. Newer aerator in the septic tank. Awesome full walk out basement. Must enter at the GATE located at 2305 Timberline, present a business card and the address of property at the gate. Seller is selling AS IS. Inspections will be for informational purposes only.

