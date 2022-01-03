Must See!!! Wonderfully updated, Charming and cozy, perfectly secluded Home in Gated Lake community!!! Fishing, swimming and boating! Two lots. 140 x 180. 157' deep. There are 3 bedrooms with walk in closets in each bedroom. Enclosed front porch. Stainless kitchen. Bosch dishwasher, self-cleaning ceramic stove, stainless refrigerator with ice maker. Large laundry room. Enclosed front porch that is 20'x 8' - 44'x 10' covered deck overlooking woods. Vaulted ceiling and has been all remodeled. 40' x 14' covered pavilion. 20' x 12' aluminum shed. Carport with blacktop parking - The home is all electric and has a water softener. Well Water. New hot water tank. Brand NEW ROOF. Newer aerator in the septic tank. Awesome full walk out basement. Must enter at the GATE located at 2305 Timberline, present a business card and the address of property at the gate. Seller is selling AS IS. Inspections will be for informational purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $129,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brad Juliette’s idol isn’t a movie star or professional athlete.
A jury trial was recently held in St. Francois County, ending with the acquittal of an area man accused in 2019 of kidnapping and domestic assault.
An area man faces felony charges this week in St. Francois County following allegations of sexual contact with a minor earlier this year.
Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in St. Francois County is now the Missouri Lottery’s newest millionaire.
A man is back in custody after escaping from the Madison County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
A Farmington woman was injured in a crash on Route T in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon.
A Bismarck woman uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Super Crossword Tripler” Scratchers ticket on Christmas Eve.
A search is underway for a man who escaped the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.
Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department brightened the holidays for several unsuspecting area motorists on Christmas Eve.
Paramount Apparel International, the parent of Imperial Headwear, has been sold to CPC LLC, a Kansas City-based family office investment firm.…