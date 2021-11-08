3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $139,900

CLOSE TO PRIVATE GOLF COURSE AND COUNTRY CLUB! This 3 bedroom home with a partially finished, walkout basement would be a great home for an investor or family. On the main floor you'll find open concept living with a large dining/kitchen space with views into the large backyard and private wooded area The main floor also features a master suite with private bathroom and deck, as well as two other bedrooms, an additional bathroom, large living room, and main floor laundry. Downstairs features a VERY large family room, as well as a bonus room that could be used as an office or spare bedroom. The partially finished basement walkouts to the large backyard with access to the back patio (which can also be accessed from the dining room). The home also features an attached two garage, as well as a detached two car garage that could be used for extra vehicles, golf carts, UTVs or storage. This home has a lot of potential in a private location so don't miss your opportunity to see it today!