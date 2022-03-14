 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $149,900

3 bed, 2 full bath manufactured home on just shy of 6 acres. 3 decks front 8 x18 back 10 x 38 end 8 x 26 . This home has been well maintained and has a separate laundry room, large kitchen, and THREE decks to enjoy you own slice of the country. Large shop with concrete floor and electric. Pond on property. Lots of barn wood to reclaim with a few old barns on the property. Showings start Thursday. Cash or local in-house loans only.

