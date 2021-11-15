3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $169,900

LAKEFRONT PROPERTY!! Take a look at this lakefront property with three bedrooms and two baths and a full walkout basement. Main floor features a nice size living room with hardwood floors and fireplace which opens to the kitchen with big dining room. You will love the main floor master suite with large walk in closet. Basement offers a large recreational room and lots of storage. Outside space is incredible with a large deck off the back and another deck down by the lake. Make your appointment today!!