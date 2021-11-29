3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $179,900

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS REMODELED HOME!! You'll love the openness of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an office. This home has been remodeled and has new windows, siding, flooring, HVAC, lighting, electric panel, outlets, switches, vanities, toilets, faucets, showers, garage door, cabinets, plumbing, and deck. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Home also comes with brand new well and state certified septic system. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS ONE, CALL TODAY!!