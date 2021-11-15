3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $189,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home and with a few finishing touches this home can be a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. The current owners have completed most of the work and will leave some materials for you to finish off the lower level to make this home close to 2400+ square feet of living space. The main level has an open floor plan with a large living room with adjoining dining and kitchen. Lots of space for family and friends to gather! The large master bedroom with adjoining bath and walk in closet is the perfect spot to end your day. Spend time in the large yard with privacy fencing to relax or entertain. The current owners have replaced some of the flooring in the main level and started the finishing of the basement. This home is conveniently located and close to the city park. Don't wait! Call today!!