Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home and with a few finishing touches this home can be a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. The current owners have completed most of the work and will leave some materials for you to finish off the lower level to make this home close to 2400+ square feet of living space. The main level has an open floor plan with a large living room with adjoining dining and kitchen. Lots of space for family and friends to gather! The large master bedroom with adjoining bath and walk in closet is the perfect spot to end your day. Spend time in the large yard with privacy fencing to relax or entertain. The current owners have replaced some of the flooring in the main level and started the finishing of the basement. This home is conveniently located and close to the city park. Don't wait! Call today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Park Hills man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 at Papin Road in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
- Updated
Three area residents face charges in Washington County after an alleged shooting incident in which a man's truck was shot multiple times befor…
- Updated
St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Colum…
- Updated
Area fire departments responded to a fire late Monday night in Park Hills. The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire to be …
- Updated
An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.
- Updated
PARK HILLS – One of the deeper and more talented senior classes in Central football history finally has its elusive district championship.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in St. Francois County Sunday night.
- Updated
The United Way of St. Francois County will soon have a new executive director after an announcement Friday that Cassie Thomas, currently the e…
- Updated
Two dogs and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and cat at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at th…
- Updated
ST. LOUIS — The natural gas company Spire, faced with widespread criticism this week, held a rare news conference Thursday to again warn of lo…