3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $199,000

Total remodel with over an acre of wooded privacy in the gated community of Terre Du Lac. Property sits near Lake Capri and includes 3 bedroom and 3 full bath, vaulted ceilings, large wrap-around deck and a finished basement. Looking to unwind and get-a-way? Terre Du Lac is located just 1 hour south of St. Louis and grants members access to 16 lakes, 2 private beaches, multiple play grounds, bike trails, a dog park, and so much more! Don't wait schedule your showing today and take advantage of all this home has to offer.