3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $199,900

Access to Big River! Your exceptional 3bd, 4bth brick ranch home in Terre Du Lac has arrived! A 5,200 acre private lake community has 16 lakes consisting of 4 water ski lakes and is perfect for fishing, biking, swimming, skiing, scuba diving and boating. Additional amenities: 18 hole golf course, basketball, volleyball, beaches, dog park, chapel, restaurant, bank, country club, parks, trails, tennis, workout equipment, police, fire dept. and medical staff! On the main level you will find a very large great room with a wood burning fireplace, beautiful kitchen with lots of gorgeous cabinets and newer appliances. 3 bedrooms, an updated master suite, another full bath and half bath, main floor laundry, dining room, breakfast room and a stunning covered deck! Downstairs has a partially finished walk-out basement, half bath, enormous workshop with tons of outlets in the walls and ceiling, separate electrical panel and built in shelving! Relax out on the patio with no neighbors behind you!