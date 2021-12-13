Access to Big River! Your exceptional 3bd, 4bth brick ranch home in Terre Du Lac has arrived! A 5,200 acre private lake community has 16 lakes consisting of 4 water ski lakes and is perfect for fishing, biking, swimming, skiing, scuba diving and boating. Additional amenities: 18 hole golf course, basketball, volleyball, beaches, dog park, chapel, restaurant, bank, country club, parks, trails, tennis, workout equipment, police, fire dept. and medical staff! On the main level you will find a very large great room with a wood burning fireplace, beautiful kitchen with lots of gorgeous cabinets and newer appliances. 3 bedrooms, an updated master suite, another full bath and half bath, main floor laundry, dining room, breakfast room and a stunning covered deck! Downstairs has a partially finished walk-out basement, half bath, enormous workshop with tons of outlets in the walls and ceiling, separate electrical panel and built in shelving! Relax out on the patio with no neighbors behind you!
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group of 16 coworkers from Pense Brothers Drilling in Fredericktown matched all five numbers in the Nov. 8 Powerball drawing.
An area woman was sentenced this week in St. Francois County for the 2019 murder of a Terre Du Lac man.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Potosi man was seriously injured in Jefferson County on Thursday morning.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Washington County, the Fire…
A Richwoods man died in a crash on Highway 21 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.
The Downtown Park Hills Association is preparing for their first-ever "Christmas In Our Hometown" planned for Saturday in the Downtown area.
The Hot Brown. Reuben. Philly Cheesesteak. There are plenty of signature sandwiches that are famous in the U.S.
UPDATE: Friday evening's Messiah concert at Mineral Area College has been postponed due to the forecasted severe weather. Once a rescheduled d…
The smiles abounded although the weather was chilly for Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, winding through the st…
The Central football team ruled the MAFC White Division again this season, and eventually reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals after defeat…