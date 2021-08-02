3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $203,000

This is the home you've been waiting for on 2.55 acres with tons of privacy. This 1648 square feet brick home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, with an open floor plan. The living room is cozy with a wood-burning insert in the fireplace and walks out to the screen-in covered deck. The recently remodeled kitchen has oak cabinets and a new countertop, plus a large pantry which is perfect for the holidays. There is a large dining room, that is open to the living room and front entrance. The master bedroom has a full bath, walk-in closet, and laundry area. Next on the lower level, you'll find a finished basement with a walkout, family room, full bath, office area, and 2 storage areas. The home has a newer HVAC, & water heater, newer windows. The home is surrounded by beautiful oaks and has a winter view of Lake Bourbon. You are within walking distance of 3 lakes from this home. If space and acreage is what your looking for this is the one.