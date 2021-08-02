This is the home you've been waiting for on 2.55 acres with tons of privacy. This 1648 square feet brick home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, with an open floor plan. The living room is cozy with a wood-burning insert in the fireplace and walks out to the screen-in covered deck. The recently remodeled kitchen has oak cabinets and a new countertop, plus a large pantry which is perfect for the holidays. There is a large dining room, that is open to the living room and front entrance. The master bedroom has a full bath, walk-in closet, and laundry area. Next on the lower level, you'll find a finished basement with a walkout, family room, full bath, office area, and 2 storage areas. The home has a newer HVAC, & water heater, newer windows. The home is surrounded by beautiful oaks and has a winter view of Lake Bourbon. You are within walking distance of 3 lakes from this home. If space and acreage is what your looking for this is the one.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $203,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington has been arrested in Missouri and charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy; two counts of …
- Updated
Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on We…
- Updated
A coroner's inquest was held on Friday at the Madison County Courthouse, where it took a jury just over two hours of deliberation to find that…
- Updated
Area law enforcement agencies were dispatched to a physical altercation Saturday night at the St. Francois County Raceway that reportedly left…
- Updated
UPDATE Aug. 1: The woman has been found.
- Updated
A Park Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patro…
- Updated
Two area motorists were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday in St. Francois County.
Some people seem to get everything in life handed to them on a silver platter. Stephanie Crabera isn’t one of those people.
- Updated
It was 18 years ago when the event first began. It’s now grown from a one-third-full theater event to the mega-monster sold-out performances a…
- Updated
He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…