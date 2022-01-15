 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $232,000

New Home is almost complete! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch and 2 car attached garage. Partial brick front & native cedar posts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Luxury vinyl plank flooring and marble. 5" base trim. Kitchen features upgraded oak cabinets with white rock stain, crown mold, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal and pantry. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Main floor laundry. 22'x6' covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. 10-2-1 warranty. Terre du Lac is a private lake community just an hour south of St. Louis! 16 lakes, fishing, boating, swimming, golf, country club.

