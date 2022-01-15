New Home is almost complete! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch and 2 car attached garage. Partial brick front & native cedar posts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Luxury vinyl plank flooring and marble. 5" base trim. Kitchen features upgraded oak cabinets with white rock stain, crown mold, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal and pantry. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Main floor laundry. 22'x6' covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. 10-2-1 warranty. Terre du Lac is a private lake community just an hour south of St. Louis! 16 lakes, fishing, boating, swimming, golf, country club.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $232,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Formal charges have been filed against an area man following a shooting in the Goose Creek Lake Development Tuesday night.
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly chasing and trying to stab a teen with a machete just months after being charged with felony as…
An area man is facing several felony charges this week following investigations that began in August.
A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Lotto ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing at Convenience Barn, 1750 Columbia St. in Farmington, matched a…
An investigation is underway after a shooting incident in Goose Creek Tuesday night.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Farmington on Monday.
A man wanted by police in two counties was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning.
A former police officer has been placed on probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of endanger…
A two-story wood-framed home in St. Francois County was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire that also caused a brushfire in an adjoining field.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP's) Troop E reported a Park Hills man sustained injuries in Bollinger County Tuesday afternoon.