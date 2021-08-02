3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $240,000

Stunning Terre Du Lac ranch built last year! Exquisite finishes in this 3bd 2ba 1570 sq. ft. home situated on a beautifully manicured third of an acre. The natural light spills into the open concept living/dining/kitchen area with its vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and beautiful hardwood flooring. You'll enjoy cooking for guest and family in the kitchen appointed with double sinks, granite countertops, stainless appliances and center island. The generously sized master features an en-suite bath and double sink vanity. A nice sized deck is the perfect place on a summer night to enjoy intimate dinners overlooking the backyard complete with Large gambrel style tough shed for storing your garden equipment.