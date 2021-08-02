3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $249,900

Welcome home to this 3+ bedroom, 3 full bath home in the sought after Terre Du Lac Subdivision! You will have access to 15 lakes, golf courses, and the club house. The property includes a flat yard, above ground pool (only a couple of years old), a deck off breakfast room and 2 laundry hook-ups. The open floor plan comes with vaulted ceilings. This home has a 2 car garage with a concrete drive with an additional gravel 3rd lane for extra parking. The maintenance free vinyl siding home comes with a beautiful covered front porch to relax! The walk-out lower level has a sleeping area, full bathroom, and rec/family room area. There is plenty of room for the entire family and entertaining at the holidays!