 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $249,900

Welcome home to this 3+ bedroom, 3 full bath home in the sought after Terre Du Lac Subdivision! You will have access to 15 lakes, golf courses, and the club house. The property includes a flat yard, above ground pool (only a couple of years old), a deck off breakfast room and 2 laundry hook-ups. The open floor plan comes with vaulted ceilings. This home has a 2 car garage with a concrete drive with an additional gravel 3rd lane for extra parking. The maintenance free vinyl siding home comes with a beautiful covered front porch to relax! The walk-out lower level has a sleeping area, full bathroom, and rec/family room area. There is plenty of room for the entire family and entertaining at the holidays!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News