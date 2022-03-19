3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $269,900

New Home! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with partial brick front & native cedar posts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features upgraded oak cabinets with white rock stain, crown mold, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, subway tile and garbage disposal. Master bdrm features his and her closets and full bathroom. Main floor laundry. Composite deck, covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Full walkout basement with roughed-in plumbing for future bathroom is ready for your finishes. Back patio. 10-2-1 warranty. Terre du Lac is a private lake community just an hour south of St. Louis! 16 lakes, fishing, boating, swimming, golf, country club.